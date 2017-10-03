Puerto Rico devastated
A local resident sits on the roof of his home in Guaynabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Tree without leaves are seen near Caguas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket in Salinas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Horses are seen in Las Piedras. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents wait in line during a water distribution in Bayamon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers repair an electrical pylon near San Juan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local resident stands inside his home in Carolina. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Destroyed trees are seen in Guaynabo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Local residents collect water from a broken pipe in Cayey. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulin Cruz embraces Esperanza Ruiz, a city administrator, outside the government centmore
An aerial photo shows damage in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
People queue at a gas station to fill up their fuel containers in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
An aerial photo shows people lining up at a gas station in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church in Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An elderly woman stands after receiving food in Salinas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People line up to board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that will take them to the U.S. mainland, in San Juan. Rmore
People line up to board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that will take them to the U.S. mainland, in San Juan. Rmore
A man carrying a water container walks next to damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower (not pictured) to check for a phone signal in Doradmore
A woman drinks from a bottle after filling it with water from a tank truck in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcmore
A boy climbs a tree in Salinas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
An aerial photo shows damage in San Juan. REUTERS/DroneBase
A woman carries bottles of water and food during a distribution of relief items in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin more
A man rides a bicycle by damaged electricity lines in Salinas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People queue at a gas station to fill up their fuel containers in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A resident shows the damage to his house in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Children play on the roof of a damaged house in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Monica Lopez looks at her dog at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Carlmore
Damaged houses in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman cleans her house in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for their cellphones to be charged outside a store during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvinmore
A man tries to rebuild his house in Canovanas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People use their cellphones on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Carlos Cruz (L) wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUmore
People wait at a gas station to fill up their fuel containers in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man tries to repair a generator in the street in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum in San Juan. REUTERS/Cmore
A woman uses her cellphone on the street during a blackout in San Juan. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
下一个
Shooting in Las Vegas
A retiree armed with multiple assault rifles strafed an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas from a high-rise hotel window, slaughtering dozens in the...
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Defiant Catalans vote despite crackdown
Spanish riot police burst into polling stations across Catalonia on Sunday confiscating ballot boxes and voting papers to try to halt a banned referendum on a...
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island is still without electricity ten days after Maria struck.
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.