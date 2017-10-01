Defiant Catalans vote despite crackdown
People hold up ballot sheets outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. Spmore
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum more
Spanish Civil Guard officers disperse people outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum more
A man holds a ballot box at a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yvemore
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referemore
Scuffles break out as Spanish Civil Guard officers force their way through a crowd and into a polling station more
Scuffles break out as Spanish Civil Guard officers force their way through a crowd and into a polling station more
Voters are applauded as they leave a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTmore
A man faces off Spanish Civil Guards outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Sant more
A woman is grabbed by riot police near a a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelonamore
An old man reacts as he picks up a ballot inside a polling station for the banned separatist referendum in Barmore
Spanish Civil Guard officers carry confiscated electoral material as they walk out from a polling station for more
A man falls to the ground during scuffles with Spanish Civil Guard officers outside a polling station for the more
A woman reacts as she leaves a polling station after casting her vote for the banned separatist referendum in more
A man reacts as he leaves a polling station after casting his vote for the banned separatist referendum in Barmore
A demonstrator blocks a riot police van near a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcemore
Demonstartors face riot police outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. more
People queue to vote in the banned independence referendum at a polling station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vmore
A man faces off with a Spanish Civil Guard officer outside a polling station for the banned independence refermore
A youngster is carried on shoulders as scuffles with Spanish Civil Guard officers broke out outside a polling more
Demonstrators wave Spanish flags during a demonstration in favor of a unified Spain on the day of a banned indmore
A woman reacts as she leaves a polling station after casting her vote for the banned separatist referendum in more
A woman holds a carnation towards a Spanish Civil Guard officer outside a polling station for the banned indepmore
A Spanish Civil Guard officer scuffles with a woman outside a polling station for the banned independence refemore
People stand at the entrance to Estel school to vote in the banned independence referendum, in the Catalan towmore
A voter wearing a pair of boots decorated with the Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) waits outside a polling more
A man holds ballots at a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Hermore
Voting officials seal a ballot box at a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Badalona. REmore
People sleep in front of the entrance to a polling station for the banned independence referendum in El Masnoumore
Police stand in front of demonstrators waving Spanish flags at city hall during a demonstration in favor of a more
People sleep outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People occupying the Miquel Tarradell high school, which is a polling station for the banned independence refemore
People have dinner inside the occupied Estel school, one of the designated polling stations, the night before more
Parents and their children form a human tower or "castell" as they gather inside the occupied Reina Violant elmore
People gather at Sant Jaume square during a demonstration in favour of a unified Spain a day before the bannedmore
