版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 3日 星期二 21:20 BJT

Catalonia protests after violent secession vote

People shout during a protest outside National Police main police station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People shout during a protest outside National Police main police station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
People shout during a protest outside National Police main police station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
1 / 28
Spanish National Police officers stand outside their hotel as they face locals protesting their presence in Pineda de Mar, north of Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spanish National Police officers stand outside their hotel as they face locals protesting their presence in Pimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Spanish National Police officers stand outside their hotel as they face locals protesting their presence in Pineda de Mar, north of Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
2 / 28
Firemen stand as they take part in a protest two days after the banned independence referendum near Parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Firemen stand as they take part in a protest two days after the banned independence referendum near Parliamentmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Firemen stand as they take part in a protest two days after the banned independence referendum near Parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
3 / 28
People place flowers on the gate of the Ramon Llull high school where Spanish police clashed with voters during the banned referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People place flowers on the gate of the Ramon Llull high school where Spanish police clashed with voters durinmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
People place flowers on the gate of the Ramon Llull high school where Spanish police clashed with voters during the banned referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 28
People hold ballots boxes while taking part in a demonstration two days after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People hold ballots boxes while taking part in a demonstration two days after the banned independence referendmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
People hold ballots boxes while taking part in a demonstration two days after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 28
A car tries to get past lorries on the AP-7 motorway, which was blocked during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions near La Roca del Valles outside Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A car tries to get past lorries on the AP-7 motorway, which was blocked during a partial regional strike callemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A car tries to get past lorries on the AP-7 motorway, which was blocked during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions near La Roca del Valles outside Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
6 / 28
People block C-32 road during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions in Sant Pol de Mar. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People block C-32 road during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions in Sant more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
People block C-32 road during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions in Sant Pol de Mar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
7 / 28
Students, wrapped with Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags), walk through a street as they arrive to attend a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Students, wrapped with Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags), walk through a street as they arrive to attend a more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Students, wrapped with Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags), walk through a street as they arrive to attend a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
8 / 28
Catalan regional police officers walk through a street covered with ballots for the banned independence referendum thrown by people outside People's Party (PP) regional headquarters during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Catalan regional police officers walk through a street covered with ballots for the banned independence referemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Catalan regional police officers walk through a street covered with ballots for the banned independence referendum thrown by people outside People's Party (PP) regional headquarters during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 28
Firefighters hold up their hands during a demonstration called to protest against police actions in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Firefighters hold up their hands during a demonstration called to protest against police actions in Barcelona.more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Firefighters hold up their hands during a demonstration called to protest against police actions in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 28
People shout during a protest outside the Spanish National Police main police station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People shout during a protest outside the Spanish National Police main police station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Sumore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
People shout during a protest outside the Spanish National Police main police station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 28
A demonstrator raises her arms next to a Catalan regional police officer outside Civil Guards barracks during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West

A demonstrator raises her arms next to a Catalan regional police officer outside Civil Guards barracks during more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A demonstrator raises her arms next to a Catalan regional police officer outside Civil Guards barracks during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
12 / 28
A worker closes an entrance gate to Catalunya Square subway station during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A worker closes an entrance gate to Catalunya Square subway station during a partial regional strike in Barcelmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A worker closes an entrance gate to Catalunya Square subway station during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 28
A man shouts slogans as people arrive at Plaza Catalunya station during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man shouts slogans as people arrive at Plaza Catalunya station during a partial regional strike in Barcelonamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A man shouts slogans as people arrive at Plaza Catalunya station during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 28
An old man sits outside an almost closed La Boqueria market during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An old man sits outside an almost closed La Boqueria market during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
An old man sits outside an almost closed La Boqueria market during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
15 / 28
Picketers block Gran Via street during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Picketers block Gran Via street during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Picketers block Gran Via street during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
16 / 28
A Spanish National Police officer helps an elderly woman during a protest against Spanish National Police outside his headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish National Police officer helps an elderly woman during a protest against Spanish National Police outsmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A Spanish National Police officer helps an elderly woman during a protest against Spanish National Police outside his headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
17 / 28
National Police officers shout and celebrate as companions arrive at their hotel while people protest outside in Pineda de Mar town, north of Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

National Police officers shout and celebrate as companions arrive at their hotel while people protest outside more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
National Police officers shout and celebrate as companions arrive at their hotel while people protest outside in Pineda de Mar town, north of Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
18 / 28
People raise their hands during a protest the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

People raise their hands during a protest the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
People raise their hands during a protest the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
19 / 28
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (R) and other regional government members stand with people in Plaza Sant Jaume as they join a protest called by pro-independence groups for citizens to gather at noon in front of city halls throughout Catalonia, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (R) and other regional government members stand with people in Plaza Sant more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (R) and other regional government members stand with people in Plaza Sant Jaume as they join a protest called by pro-independence groups for citizens to gather at noon in front of city halls throughout Catalonia, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
20 / 28
People sit during a protest as Catalan regional police officers stand guard outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People sit during a protest as Catalan regional police officers stand guard outside National Police station, imore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
People sit during a protest as Catalan regional police officers stand guard outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 28
A woman runs through pigeons as she holds up an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest a day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A woman runs through pigeons as she holds up an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest a day aftemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A woman runs through pigeons as she holds up an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest a day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
22 / 28
A man shouts slogans against Spanish National Police during a gathering outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man shouts slogans against Spanish National Police during a gathering outside National Police station, in Bamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A man shouts slogans against Spanish National Police during a gathering outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
23 / 28
Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) and pro-referendum banners are seen on a building in central Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) and pro-referendum banners are seen on a building in central Barcelona. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) and pro-referendum banners are seen on a building in central Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
24 / 28
A woman shouts slogans against Spanish National Police during a gathering outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman shouts slogans against Spanish National Police during a gathering outside National Police station, in more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A woman shouts slogans against Spanish National Police during a gathering outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
25 / 28
People raise hands during a protest as Catalan regional police officers stand guard outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

People raise hands during a protest as Catalan regional police officers stand guard outside National Police stmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
People raise hands during a protest as Catalan regional police officers stand guard outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Close
26 / 28
A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's historic building the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's histormore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's historic building the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
27 / 28
A woman cries during a gathering against Spanish National Police outside a National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman cries during a gathering against Spanish National Police outside a National Police station, in Barcelomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A woman cries during a gathering against Spanish National Police outside a National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Puerto Rico devastated

Puerto Rico devastated

下一个

Puerto Rico devastated

Puerto Rico devastated

Images from the U.S. territory two weeks after Hurricane Maria, where the vast majority of inhabitants lack power and phone service and are scrambling for food,...

2017年 10月 3日
Shooting in Las Vegas

Shooting in Las Vegas

A retiree armed with multiple assault rifles strafed an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas from a high-rise hotel window, slaughtering dozens in the...

2017年 10月 3日
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

2017年 10月 3日
Defiant Catalans vote despite crackdown

Defiant Catalans vote despite crackdown

Spanish riot police burst into polling stations across Catalonia on Sunday confiscating ballot boxes and voting papers to try to halt a banned referendum on a...

2017年 10月 1日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐