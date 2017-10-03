Rohingya refugees reach land

Abdul Ahair, a 17-year-old who said he was shot in the back by Myanmar army as he was trying to escape from himore

Abdul Ahair, a 17-year-old who said he was shot in the back by Myanmar army as he was trying to escape from his village, waits for assistance after arriving with other Rohingya refugees by a wooden boat from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

