Aftermath in Las Vegas
Doves are released for each victim of the mass shooting at City Hall plaza in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Chris Wattmore
A woman writes a message on one of the white crosses set up for the victims. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Audience members pray in Las Vegas City Hall following a Unity Prayer Walk. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Workers board up a broken window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass smore
People hold candles during a memorial service for Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer wmore
A woman wipes away tears during a memorial service for Charleston Hartfield. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A boot is pictured in the parking lot near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A broken fence is pictured leading from the parking lot near the scene. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Braden Matejka, 30, and his girlfriend Amanda Homulos, 23, from British Columbia, Canada sit outside Sunrise Hmore
A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Paola Bautista, 39, from Fontana, California, sits in her hospital bed at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center afmore
An FBI Evidence Response Team investigates the scene in front of the stage area. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Stephen Paddock condumore
Tourists look up at the broken windows on 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bry Thompson wipes away tears at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Chris Wattmore
A memorial for one of the victims along the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Personal belongings lay tossed aside on the fair grounds at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. REUmore
A couple hug after stopping their car to view a makeshift memorial along Las Vegas boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blamore
A makeshift memorial is shown along Las Vegas Boulevard. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of the FBI Evidence Response Team works to map the scene near a memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Bmore
People pray during a candlelight vigil next to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A candlelight vigil along the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People leave flowers at a makeshift memorial on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Personal belongings at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Morning light reflects off the Mandalay Bay hotel and the broken windows where shooter Stephen Paddock conductmore
A police car patrols behind the stage of the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman looks at the site of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casmore
A woman makes a sign at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People mourn during an interfaith memorial service in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The scene in front of the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People enter the Family Assistance Center set up in the Las Vegas Convention Center. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alexander Wells, 9, attends a prayer vigil. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Women walk down the Las Vegas strip after roads were closed near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicmore
A handbag is seen on the street next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An empty Las Vegas Strip is seen next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hundreds of people queue to donate blood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman lights candles at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
People gather at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Two broken windows on the 32nd floor at The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. REUTERS/Mike Blake
