Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija. Iraqi forcemore
An Iraqi soldier is seen outside of Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members look at the smoke from clashes outside of Hawija.more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija, Iraq, September 30,more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather, as smoke rises from clashes behind them, oumore
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces member is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
A black sign belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south omore
Tanks of Iraqi army forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hamore
Iraqi children from the village pose on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTRS/Strimore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Strmore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a vehicle on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi civilian carries a white flag next to Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces on the outskirts of Hawija.more
Military vehicles of Iraqi army and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces fire a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Al-Al-Fateha military airmore
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hamore
