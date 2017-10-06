Victims of Las Vegas
A combination photo of some of the victims of the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Social medimore
Charleston Hartfield, 34, a Las Vegas police officer and military veteran, was off-duty when he was killed, thmore
Denise Cohen, who was the mother of two sons, attended the concert with her boyfriend, Derrick "Bo" Taylor, whmore
Sandy Casey was a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, KGTV in San Diego more
Lisa Romero-Muniz was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican repomore
Jordyn Rivera, 21, of La Verne, California was a student in the Health Care Management program at California Smore
Hannah Ahlers, 35, a mother of three from Murrieta, California, was in a group of sky divers and enjoyed the omore
Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, Canada'smore
Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton (L), just before he was shot dead, smore
Angie Gomez was a 2015 alumna of Riverside Polytechnic High School PTSA in Riverside, California, the school smore
Chris Roybal, 28, seen with his wife Dixie Roybal (R), of Southern California, was a Navy veteran who served imore
Melissa Ramirez lived in Littlerock, California, and graduated from the University of California, Bakersfield more
Adrian Murfitt, 35, was a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, Alaska, the Alaska Dispatch News reported, which more
Bailey Schweitzer, 20, was from Bakersfield, California, her brother told the Bakersfield Californian newspapemore
Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was also killed, said the premier of British Columbia, more
Jack Beaton, of Bakersfield, California, died while saving his wife during the shooting, 23ABC News reported. more
