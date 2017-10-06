Victims of Las Vegas

Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather Melton (L), just before he was shot dead, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. "He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny Melton worked as a registered nurse and Heather Melton is an orthopedic surgeon at Henry County Medical Center, a statement from the center said. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

