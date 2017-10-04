Testing Trump's border wall
People work in San Diego at the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico,more
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Tmore
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
A U.S. border patrol car drives near the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall witmore
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
下一个
Women of Saudi Arabia
A glimpse of everyday life for women in Saudi Arabia, as the Islamic kingdom ends the ban on women drivers.
Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State
Iraqi forces and Shi'ite paramilitaries gain a strategic foothold in the north of the country as they push toward the town of Hawija.
Rohingya refugees reach land
Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.
Best of Invictus Games
Highlights from the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations take part in 12 adaptive...
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.