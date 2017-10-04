版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 4日 星期三 20:11 BJT

Testing Trump's border wall

People work in San Diego at the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

People work in San Diego at the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico,more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
People work in San Diego at the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
1 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
2 / 12
People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
3 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
4 / 12
A U.S. border patrol car drives near the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

A U.S. border patrol car drives near the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall witmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
A U.S. border patrol car drives near the construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
5 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
6 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
7 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
8 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
9 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
10 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
11 / 12
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 4日 星期三
The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Women of Saudi Arabia

Women of Saudi Arabia

下一个

Women of Saudi Arabia

Women of Saudi Arabia

A glimpse of everyday life for women in Saudi Arabia, as the Islamic kingdom ends the ban on women drivers.

2017年 10月 4日
Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

Iraqi forces seize base from Islamic State

Iraqi forces and Shi'ite paramilitaries gain a strategic foothold in the north of the country as they push toward the town of Hawija.

2017年 10月 4日
Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

2017年 10月 3日
Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

Highlights from the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations take part in 12 adaptive...

2017年 9月 29日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐