Plight of the Rohingya

Lalu Miya cries over the bodies of his wife and children, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar, before the funeral just behind Inani Beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Miya, whose family was on the boat that capsized, just off the shore of Bangladesh, survived but three of his children and wife died in the accident. Two other of his children remain missing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

