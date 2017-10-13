版本:
Faces of the Rohingya

A Rohingya refugee girl queues to receive food at a camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee woman sits in her tent in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
Yasmin, a 10-year-old Rohingya refugee girl, poses while carrying firewood at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Islam Khatun, a 36-year-old Rohingya refugee Rohingya refugees who crossed the border a month ago poses at a camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
Rohingya refugees queue during the rain to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
Mujan Begum, a 8-year-old Rohingya refugee, who arrived one month ago with her family poses outside her makeshift tent at a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
Amina Khatun, a 30 year old Rohingya refugee who fled with her family from Myanmar a day before, cries after she, along with thousands of newly arrived refugees, spent a night by the road between refugee camps near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee woman rests after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those who recently fled from Myanmar, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A woman makes her way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A newly arrived Rohingya refugee waits to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee waits in the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
A Rohingya refugee reacts before the funeral of a family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inflicted by the Myanmar Army before their arrival, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Lalu Miya cries over the bodies of his wife and children, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar, before the funeral just behind Inani Beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Miya, whose family was on the boat that capsized, just off the shore of Bangladesh, survived but three of his children and wife died in the accident. Two other of his children remain missing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees are packed into a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Rohingya refugees wait for humanitarian aid to be distributed at the Balu Khali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Gultaz Begum, who said she fled from Myanmar with her seven children after she was shot in the eye, her husband killed and village burnt, rests at the ward for Rohingya refugees in Sadar hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee who claims he was shot, stabbed and left for dead by Myanmar military, poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
A boy is comforted as Rohingya refugees from Myanmar rest after arriving by a wooden boat to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Nur Fatema, a survivor, cries over the body of her nine month old son who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar, before bodies of victims were taken for the mass funeral just behind Inani Beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by wooden boats from Myanmar wait for some aid to be distributed at a relief centre in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 3日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
A Rohingya refugee child poses for a photo in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house, receives treatment at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee carries a sick infant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
Subair, who was injured while trying to receive some humanitarian aid distributed to refugees, rests at the ward for Rohingya people in Sadar hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 9月 30日 星期六
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for aid with her grandson inside their temporary shelter at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Nur Kalima, 10, a Rohingya refugee girl whose mother said was stabbed by a member of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as she waits for aid at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Rohingya refugee children sit in a hut next to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 9月 7日 星期四
