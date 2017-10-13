Faces of the Rohingya
A Rohingya refugee girl queues to receive food at a camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Rohingya refugee woman sits in her tent in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zmore
Yasmin, a 10-year-old Rohingya refugee girl, poses while carrying firewood at Kutupalong refugee camp near Coxmore
Islam Khatun, a 36-year-old Rohingya refugee Rohingya refugees who crossed the border a month ago poses at a cmore
Rohingya refugees queue during the rain to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladmore
Mujan Begum, a 8-year-old Rohingya refugee, who arrived one month ago with her family poses outside her makeshmore
Amina Khatun, a 30 year old Rohingya refugee who fled with her family from Myanmar a day before, cries after smore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the bordmore
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee woman rests after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTEmore
Flies sit on the face of a girl as Rohingya refugees wait for some aid to be distributed at a camp for those wmore
A woman makes her way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by woodmore
A newly arrived Rohingya refugee waits to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathmore
A Rohingya refugee waits in the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee reacts before the funeral of a family member, whose family says he succumbed to injuries inmore
Lalu Miya cries over the bodies of his wife and children, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsizemore
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees are packed into a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox'smore
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees wait for humanitarian aid to be distributed at the Balu Khali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bmore
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Gultaz Begum, who said she fled from Myanmar with her seven children after she was shot in the eye, her husbanmore
A Rohingya refugee who claims he was shot, stabbed and left for dead by Myanmar military, poses for a picture more
A boy is comforted as Rohingya refugees from Myanmar rest after arriving by a wooden boat to the shore of Shahmore
Nur Fatema, a survivor, cries over the body of her nine month old son who died after a boat with Rohingya refumore
Rohingya refugees who just arrived by wooden boats from Myanmar wait for some aid to be distributed at a reliemore
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaugmore
A Rohingya refugee child poses for a photo in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal Mcmore
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house,more
A Rohingya refugee carries a sick infant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Subair, who was injured while trying to receive some humanitarian aid distributed to refugees, rests at the wamore
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for aid with her grandson inside their temporary shelter at a camp in Cox's Bazmore
Nur Kalima, 10, a Rohingya refugee girl whose mother said was stabbed by a member of the Myanmar Army, is treamore
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as she waits for aid at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddimore
Rohingya refugee children sit in a hut next to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat more
下一个
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
Tear gas hits Kenyan politician's car
A Kenyan opposition politician's after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest in Nairobi.
精选图集
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Halloween for the dogs
Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.
Former presidents unite for hurricane relief
All five former living presidents gather on stage during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts.