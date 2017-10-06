Photos of the week
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddomore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija, Iraq. REmore
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of more
A member of the audience hands a P45 form (termination of employment tax form) to Britain's Prime Minister Themore
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Bamore
A hearing attendee looks on as Richard Smith, former chairman and CEO of Equifax, Inc., testifies before the Umore
A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street side in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
People hold up ballot sheets outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spmore
Britain's Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Imore
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festimore
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as hemore
Carmen De Jesus uses a flashlight at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly pemore
Michael Rosbash, a Brandeis University professor, retrieves the morning newspaper after learning he is one of more
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near tmore
A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referemore
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women's ready-to-more
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims gash the forehead of a boy with a sword during the religious festival of Ashura in Baghdmore
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson participates in the first meeting of the U.S. National Space Council at more
O.J. Simpson signs documentation at Lovelock Correctional Center, Nevada, as he is released on parole. Nevmore
下一个
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.