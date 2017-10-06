Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in northern Iraq
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces sit next to the black flag sign commonly used by Islamic State militants, more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run with their weapons in Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces are seen after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces take their positions, after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Stringemore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a military vehicle after liberating the city Hawija. REUTERS/Strinmore
Kurdish Peshmerga forces help people, who fled from their homes in Hawija, as they arrive to be transported tomore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Strinmore
A member of Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces walks on the street, after liberating the city Hawija. REUTmore
Iraqi army members ride on a tank on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces run and cover themselves from a bomb attack outside of Hawija. REUTERS/more
An Iraqi soldier is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members look at the smoke from clashes outside of Hawija.more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iraqi army members gather outside of Hawija, Iraq, September 30,more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members gather, as smoke rises from clashes behind them, oumore
A Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces member is seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
A black sign belonging to Islamic State militants is seen on the road in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south omore
Tanks of Iraqi army forces are seen on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi army members and Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces gather in Al-Al-Fateha military airport south of Hamore
Iraqi children from the village pose on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTRS/Strimore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces members are seen carrying their weapons, outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Strmore
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces ride in a vehicle on the outskirts of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi civilian carries a white flag next to Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces on the outskirts of Hawija.more
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi army members are seen outside of Hawija. REUTERS/Stringer
