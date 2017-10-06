版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 7日 星期六 00:10 BJT

Protests over Kenya's canceled election

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest callimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 13
A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister to disperse opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister to disperse opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A riot policeman fires a tear gas canister to disperse opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 13
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gather at a water fountain during a protmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Close
3 / 13
A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalitimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 13
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carry a mock coffin during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carry a mock coffin during a protest in more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carry a mock coffin during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Close
5 / 13
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a stone mounted on a catapult in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a stone mounted on a catapult imore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a stone mounted on a catapult in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Close
6 / 13
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest in Namore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition holds up a stone during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 13
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas in Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 13
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react to riot policemen firing tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react to riot policemen firing tear gas more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react to riot policemen firing tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 13
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a stone mounted on a sling in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a stone mounted on a sling in Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition carries a stone mounted on a sling in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi
Close
10 / 13
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas in Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition run as riot policemen fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 13
Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi.more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
12 / 13
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition demonstrate near riot policemen in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition demonstrate near riot policemen in Nairomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition demonstrate near riot policemen in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in northern Iraq

Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in norther...

下一个

Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in northern Iraq

Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in northern Iraq

Iraqi forces capture Islamic State's stronghold in Hawija, leaving the militant group holed up near the Syrian border.

2017年 10月 6日
Victims of Las Vegas

Victims of Las Vegas

The names and faces of those killed in the attack on a country music outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

2017年 10月 6日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 10月 6日
Mourning for Las Vegas

Mourning for Las Vegas

America reacts after a lone gunman killed dozens and injured hundreds at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

2017年 10月 5日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐