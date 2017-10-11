版本:
Puerto Rico from above

The interior contents of a home are seen from the air near Utuado. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
The contents of a damaged home can be seen near the town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Aluminum roofing is seen twisted and thrown off buildings near San Jose. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A message written on top of a building near Humacao. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
People inspect the remains of a flood damaged bridge near the village of San Lorenzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Debris left by a flooded river is piled against a home near Utuado. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A woman stands on the porch of her damaged home near Orocovis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Buildings damaged by Hurricane Maria are seen in Lares. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
Remains of a shed scattered over a basketball court. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
Plywood is used on buildings to repair damage near Loiza. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A damaged home shows the effects of a swollen river near Ciales. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Damaged homes are seen as recovery efforts continue near Ciales. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Damaged homes are seen near Ciales. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Damage left by a flooded river near Utuado. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
The contents of a damaged home can be seen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Plywood is used on buildings to repair damage near Loiza. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A flood damaged bridgemnear Ciales. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A truck attempts to pull another vehicle across a flood damaged roadway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
The remains of damaged homes stand next to a cemetery in Morovis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Buildings and trees damaged by the winds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A damaged home is seen as recovery efforts continue near Orocovis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
The contents of a damaged home can be seen near the town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A damaged home is seen among blown down trees in San Sebastian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
Sand is seen along a road after being pushed there by Hurricane Maria near Loiza. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
Buildings damaged in Lares. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
Trees damaged by the winds of Hurricane Maria in a valley near Lares. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A landslide damaged home is seen as recovery efforts continue near Orocovis. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Residents fill containers with water from a creek as recovery efforts continue near the town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Residents fill containers with water from a creek as recovery efforts continue near the town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Residents fill containers with water from a creek near town of Comerio. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
