Rohingya's perilous journey

A Rohingya refugee man hols his child as he swims to cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee man hols his child as he swims to cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee child sleeps in a basket as others walk after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee child sleeps in a basket as others walk after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugees walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman reacts during a stop for medical check after being carry inside a makeshift stretcher to cross the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman reacts during a stop for medical check after being carry inside a makeshift stretcher to cross the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees, who arrived from Myanmar last night, walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Rohingya refugees, who arrived from Myanmar last night, walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees walk through a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugees walk through a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman holds a pole while is being carry inside a makeshift stretcher into a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman holds a pole while is being carry inside a makeshift stretcher into a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee woman is carried after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee woman is carried after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for help in the water as she crosses the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for help in the water as she crosses the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An elderly woman is carried as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
An elderly woman is carried as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees wait in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugees wait in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya woman cries as refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A Rohingya woman cries as refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugee men carries an elderly man and a child as they cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugee men carries an elderly man and a child as they cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees swim as they cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugees swim as they cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as she walks after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as she walks after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Rohingya refugees walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
