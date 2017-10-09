Rohingya's perilous journey
A Rohingya refugee man hols his child as he swims to cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Banglademore
A Rohingya refugee child sleeps in a basket as others walk after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Banglademore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the bordmore
Rohingya refugees walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Simore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the bordmore
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman reacts during a stop for medical check after being carry inside a makeshift more
Rohingya refugees, who arrived from Myanmar last night, walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palamore
Rohingya refugees walk through a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/more
An elderly Rohingya refugee woman holds a pole while is being carry inside a makeshift stretcher into a rice fmore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the bordmore
A Rohingya refugee woman is carried after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Simore
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for help in the water as she crosses the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. more
An elderly woman is carried as Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field amore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palmore
Rohingya refugees wait in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge more
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palmore
A Rohingya woman cries as refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing more
Rohingya refugee men carries an elderly man and a child as they cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khalmore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait to be let through by Bangladeshi border guards after crossing themore
Rohingya refugees swim as they cross Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammamore
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar make their way through the rice field after crossing the border in Palmore
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar wait in the rice field to be let through after after crossing the bordmore
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as she walks after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohmore
Rohingya refugees walk in a rice field after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Simore
