版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 12日 星期四 19:27 BJT

Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma

A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 26
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 26
A boy plays a guitar at a marketplace in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A boy plays a guitar at a marketplace in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A boy plays a guitar at a marketplace in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 26
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 26
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 26
Items are seen on floor of a destroyed home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Items are seen on floor of a destroyed home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Items are seen on floor of a destroyed home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 26
Aluminum siding hangs from a tree at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Aluminum siding hangs from a tree at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Aluminum siding hangs from a tree at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 26
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 26
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 26
A woman sits in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the island of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman sits in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the island of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A woman sits in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the island of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 26
A home is seen boarded up near St. Johns, in Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen boarded up near St. Johns, in Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A home is seen boarded up near St. Johns, in Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 26
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 26
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 26
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 26
A Barbuda boy paints in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Barbuda boy paints in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A Barbuda boy paints in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 26
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 26
Homes are seen in ruins on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes are seen in ruins on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Homes are seen in ruins on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 26
A trophy and other items are seen on the remains of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A trophy and other items are seen on the remains of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A trophy and other items are seen on the remains of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 26
A man walks down a street at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks down a street at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A man walks down a street at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 26
A home is seen in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A home is seen in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 26
A man is seen in silhouette bathing a horse in Dickenson Bay near St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man is seen in silhouette bathing a horse in Dickenson Bay near St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Smore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A man is seen in silhouette bathing a horse in Dickenson Bay near St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 26
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 26
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha climb off of a ladder from the roof of a damaged home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha climb off of a ladder from the roof of a damaged home at Codrington omore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha climb off of a ladder from the roof of a damaged home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 26
Curtains are seen hanging from a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Curtains are seen hanging from a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Curtains are seen hanging from a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
24 / 26
A tattered side of a home is seen in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A tattered side of a home is seen in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A tattered side of a home is seen in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 26
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

下一个

Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

Scorched earth after Portugal's fires

Large parts of Portugal's interior are desolate with charred trees and an acrid smell lingering in the air after the summer fires.

2017年 10月 6日
The art of North Korea

The art of North Korea

The sale of North Korean artwork, produced by thousands of artists catering to burgeoning demand, is helping Pyongyang raise cash amid sanctions.

2017年 10月 5日
Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

2017年 10月 4日
Women of Saudi Arabia

Women of Saudi Arabia

A glimpse of everyday life for women in Saudi Arabia, as the Islamic kingdom ends the ban on women drivers.

2017年 10月 4日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐