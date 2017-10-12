Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda just after a month after Hurricane Irma struck more
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy plays a guitar at a marketplace in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. more
Items are seen on floor of a destroyed home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore
Aluminum siding hangs from a tree at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman sits in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the island of Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shmore
A home is seen boarded up near St. Johns, in Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Houses are seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A home sits in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha work on the roof of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. more
A Barbuda boy paints in a shelter in Antigua for those forced to leave the islands of Antigua and Barbuda. more
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homes are seen in ruins on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A trophy and other items are seen on the remains of a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/more
A man walks down a street at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A home is seen in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man is seen in silhouette bathing a horse in Dickenson Bay near St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Smore
Homes sit in ruins at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Devon Warner and his daughter Che Niesha climb off of a ladder from the roof of a damaged home at Codrington omore
Curtains are seen hanging from a home at Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A tattered side of a home is seen in St. Johns, Antigua and Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A home is seen in ruins in Codrington on the island of Barbuda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
