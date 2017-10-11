Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State mmore
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTmore
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces places empty plastic bottles on stairs of a building at their positions,more
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTmore
An American volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires an RPG during a battle with Islamic State milimore
A vehicle destroyed by an air strike by coalition forces is pictured among the rubble along a road at the fronmore
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces fires his weapon towards the positions of the Islamic State militantmore
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at themore
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces gesture a "V" sign to the media as they ride a truck on the way to thmore
A full moon is seen over damaged buildings at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forcmore
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces helps his comrade wash his hair at their position at the frontline inmore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Ismore
General view of a collapsed building due to fighting in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near tmore
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near tmore
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a machine-gun during a battle with Islamic Statemore
Houses destroyed by fighting between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants are pictured in Raqqmore
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqamore
An armoured fighting vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces manoeuvres at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/more
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Destroyed buildings are pictured during sunset at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqamore
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militantsmore
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic Smore
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erikmore
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces pass through a hole in the wall as they advance their positions towardmore
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Rmore
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigmore
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces walk along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces takes cover near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces hold a flag of the Islamic State militants recovered at a building next tomore
A view of Raqqa's Old City destroyed during a battle with Islamic state militants. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Casmore
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces carry their weapons at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Casmore
