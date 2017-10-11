版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 11日 星期三 19:55 BJT

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State militants, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State mmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State militants, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 35
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 35
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces places empty plastic bottles on stairs of a building at their positions, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces places empty plastic bottles on stairs of a building at their positions,more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces places empty plastic bottles on stairs of a building at their positions, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 35
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 35
An American volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires an RPG during a battle with Islamic State militants at the frontline in Raqqa,. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An American volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires an RPG during a battle with Islamic State milimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
An American volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires an RPG during a battle with Islamic State militants at the frontline in Raqqa,. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 35
A vehicle destroyed by an air strike by coalition forces is pictured among the rubble along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A vehicle destroyed by an air strike by coalition forces is pictured among the rubble along a road at the fronmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A vehicle destroyed by an air strike by coalition forces is pictured among the rubble along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 35
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces fires his weapon towards the positions of the Islamic State militants in the National Hospital, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces fires his weapon towards the positions of the Islamic State militantmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces fires his weapon towards the positions of the Islamic State militants in the National Hospital, at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 35
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at themore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 35
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces gesture a "V" sign to the media as they ride a truck on the way to the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces gesture a "V" sign to the media as they ride a truck on the way to thmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces gesture a "V" sign to the media as they ride a truck on the way to the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 35
A full moon is seen over damaged buildings at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A full moon is seen over damaged buildings at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A full moon is seen over damaged buildings at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 35
A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forces at their positions inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forcmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forces at their positions inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 35
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces helps his comrade wash his hair at their position at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces helps his comrade wash his hair at their position at the frontline inmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces helps his comrade wash his hair at their position at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
12 / 35
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Islamic State militants inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Ismore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Islamic State militants inside a building at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 35
General view of a collapsed building due to fighting in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

General view of a collapsed building due to fighting in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
General view of a collapsed building due to fighting in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
14 / 35
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near tmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 35
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near tmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
16 / 35
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a machine-gun during a battle with Islamic State militants at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a machine-gun during a battle with Islamic Statemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires a machine-gun during a battle with Islamic State militants at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 35
Houses destroyed by fighting between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants are pictured in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Houses destroyed by fighting between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants are pictured in Raqqmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 8日 星期日
Houses destroyed by fighting between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants are pictured in Raqqa's old city. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
18 / 35
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 25日 星期一
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 35
An armoured fighting vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces manoeuvres at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An armoured fighting vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces manoeuvres at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
An armoured fighting vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces manoeuvres at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
20 / 35
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
21 / 35
Destroyed buildings are pictured during sunset at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Destroyed buildings are pictured during sunset at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 7日 星期六
Destroyed buildings are pictured during sunset at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 35
Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
23 / 35
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militantsmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
24 / 35
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic Smore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
25 / 35
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erikmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
26 / 35
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces pass through a hole in the wall as they advance their positions towards the Islamic State militants who are holed up at a stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces pass through a hole in the wall as they advance their positions towardmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces pass through a hole in the wall as they advance their positions towards the Islamic State militants who are holed up at a stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
27 / 35
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
28 / 35
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigarette in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigarette in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
29 / 35
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces walk along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces walk along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces walk along a road at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
30 / 35
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces takes cover near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces takes cover near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces takes cover near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
31 / 35
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces hold a flag of the Islamic State militants recovered at a building next to the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces hold a flag of the Islamic State militants recovered at a building next tomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 5日 星期四
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces hold a flag of the Islamic State militants recovered at a building next to the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
32 / 35
A view of Raqqa's Old City destroyed during a battle with Islamic state militants. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of Raqqa's Old City destroyed during a battle with Islamic state militants. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 2日 星期一
A view of Raqqa's Old City destroyed during a battle with Islamic state militants. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
33 / 35
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Casmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 1日 星期日
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
34 / 35
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces carry their weapons at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces carry their weapons at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Casmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces carry their weapons at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Catalonia's bid for independence

Catalonia's bid for independence

下一个

Catalonia's bid for independence

Catalonia's bid for independence

Catalonia's leader stepped back from a formal declaration of independence from Spain, claiming a mandate to launch secession but saying he would delay doing so...

2017年 10月 11日
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.

2017年 10月 11日
Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

2017年 10月 10日
Hurricane Nate hits Gulf Coast

Hurricane Nate hits Gulf Coast

Hurricane Nate, the fourth major storm to strike the United States in less than two months, makes landfall in Mississippi.

2017年 10月 9日

精选图集

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐