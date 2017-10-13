Thousands flee wildfires in California
Area residents walk through a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man stands on a roof and surveys damage to a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jimore
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sign left by an evacuated resident, fleeing wildfires in the heart of the California's wine country, rests amore
Evacuees carrying belongings into the evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairground in Santa Rosa. REUTmore
Vicki Nightingale sprays water on her home in Glen Ellen. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire imore
People stand in line for food at the evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairground in Santa Rosa. REUTmore
Area residents Laura Brown, left, her daughter Lucille Chase, center, and her son Matthew Brown walk through amore
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim. @KENNYA.BOULTER/via REUTERS
Gary Bowers, a 41-year resident, points at damage done by the Tubbs Fire at his neighbor's home in Santa Rosa.more
Firefighters work to contain the Tubbs wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A hill is being silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Retired officer Tom Francois places his officers' badges onto the bed of his truck after he and a group of retmore
A destroyed home is seen at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stepmore
A burning structure is seen at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Smore
Smoke rises from a playground in front of Dunbar Elementary School during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stemore
Vines are seen at a vineyard during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burnt tree stands amidst the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. Rmore
Smoke and flame rise from the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen more
An aerial photo of the devastation left behind from the North Bay wildfires north of San Francisco. Califormore
A damaged cart is seen amidst burning ruins at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rmore
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. more
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A group of retired police officers works through the ruins to look for a police badge for fellow retired officmore
Residents use shovels and dirt to to help put out a file along a park fence during a wind driven wildfire in Omore
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTmore
A helicopter drops water on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A damaged sign is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A tree stands amidst smoke and charred vegetation along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stemore
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman pushes a cart of items amidst at the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire inmore
A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water onto a damaged structure during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stepmore
A water heater stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERmore
A firefighter works to put out hot spots on a fast moving wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire along Napa Romore
A police officer wears a mask for protection as he watches a wind driven wildfire in Orange. REUTERS/Mike Bmore
A burnt vehicle is see along Napa Road during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
