图片 | 2017年 10月 14日 星期六 23:15 BJT

California's scorched landscape

Pamela Garibaldi looks over burned remains of her parents home in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Dan Mufson searches through the remains of his home of 20 years in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
An American flag hangs from a tree in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
A man stands on a roof and surveys damage in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
A structure destroyed by wildfire smolders outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
Wine stains are seen on a fermentation tank at Paradise Ridge Winery after being destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
A pig feeds near cars destroyed by wildfire outside Calistoga. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
An Arby's destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
A burnt tree stands amidst the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Retired officer Tom Francois places his officers' badges onto the bed of his truck after he and a group of retired officers recovered them amongst the ruins of his home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
Molten metal is seen next to a car burned by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
Smoke rises from a playground in front of Dunbar Elementary School during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A destroyed home is seen at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
Harper Bishop (L) points to a section of his home as wife Cristy surveys their home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A charred pomegranate is seen at a home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks are seen parked on a road between homes destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A burned out K-Mart store destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A woman pushes a cart of items amidst at the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A group of retired police officers works through the ruins to look for a police badge for fellow retired officer Tom Francois after his home was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Burned out cars rest on driveways at a residential neighborhood along Fountaingrove Parkway during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A Jack O' Lantern is seen at a residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A destroyed residential neighborhood is seen from a burned out vehicle during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Retired police officer Kevin Austin places an American flag outside the destroyed home owned by fellow officer Tom Francois during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Burnt structures are seen at the historic Stornetta Dairy along Highway 121 during the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A damaged sign is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A tree stands amidst smoke and charred vegetation along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A water heater stands amidst remains of a home destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Napa Road in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
A residential neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen along Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Remains of a burned property is seen along Highway 12 during the Nuns Fire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A man takes a photograph of structures destroyed by the Nuns Fire along Highway 121 in Sonoma. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 星期二
