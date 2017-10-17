Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps
A Rohingya refugee boy who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, gets an oral cholera vaccine, distribmore
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, receive bottles of water as they wait to rmore
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams Internmore
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) withmore
Bottles with cholera vaccines to be distributed among Rohingya refugees in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Ocmore
Temporary healthcare centers, where the oral cholera vaccine provided by the WHO is administered, are seen marmore
A man who was brought with some injuries and suffering from severe diarrhoea, recovers at a dysentery clinic rmore
A child suffering from severe diarrhoea is brought to a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International atmore
Bruce Murray, a physician at the dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International, rests after treating patmore
A woman holds her child suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams Internationmore
People suffering from severe diarrhoea lie in beds as they are treated at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Temore
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. Aimore
A healthcare member counts the cholera vaccines in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. more
Rohingya refugee volunteers line up with numbers to form groups before the cholera vaccine distribution in a rmore
Rohingya refugees gather in front of a temporary healthcare center to get an oral cholera vaccine in the Jamtomore
A healthcare member applies a gentian violet mark on a Rohingya refugee's finger after administering cholera vmore
下一个
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.