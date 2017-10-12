Photos of the week
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California, October 11, 2017. more
Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house amore
Workers board up a broken window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass smore
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline in Raqqa, Syria Ocmore
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hitmore
Local residents walk in a river after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puemore
A woman clings to the body of Nasrullah Mir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killedmore
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California, October 9, 2017. INSTAGRAM /@KENNYA.BOULTER/Kennymore
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presents a Turkmen shepherd dog, locally known as Alabai, tmore
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams Internmore
A passenger plane, with a full harvest moon seen behind, makes its final landing approach towards Heathrow Airmore
The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the towmore
Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide atmore
Amina Khatun, a 30-year-old Rohingya refugee who fled with her family from Myanmar a day before, cries after smore
President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the South Lawn before their meeting more
Syrian Army soldiers stand near police headquarters in central Damascus, Syria October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Omar more
Snow-covered trees are seen at Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An aviator waits for a boarding ramp as President Donald Trump arrives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 11more
Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service, delivers the mail at an area damaged by Hurricane Mamore
A hill is silhouetted by flames during the Nuns Fire in Kenwood, California, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephenmore
