Palestinian rivals sign unity deal

Head of Hamas delegation Saleh Arouri and Fatah leader Azzam Ahmad sign a reconciliation deal in Cairo. Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Head of Hamas delegation Saleh Arouri and Fatah leader Azzam Ahmad sign a reconciliation deal in Cairo. Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man holds Palestinian flags as an Egyptian flag is seen in the background during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A man holds Palestinian flags as an Egyptian flag is seen in the background during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh watches a TV broadcast of a deal signing between Hamas and Fatah in Cairo, at his office in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh watches a TV broadcast of a deal signing between Hamas and Fatah in Cairo, at his office in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Hamas leaders Izzat Reshiq (C) and Khalil al-Hayya (R) chat during a reconciliation deal signing ceremony in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Hamas leaders Izzat Reshiq (C) and Khalil al-Hayya (R) chat during a reconciliation deal signing ceremony in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Palestinian man releases fireworks during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man releases fireworks during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Egyptian intelligence chief Khaled Fawzi (C) walks with head of Hamas delegation Saleh Arouri and Fatah leader Azzam Ahmad as they sign a reconciliation deal in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian intelligence chief Khaled Fawzi (C) walks with head of Hamas delegation Saleh Arouri and Fatah leader Azzam Ahmad as they sign a reconciliation deal in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians parade during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians parade during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A girl is carried as Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A girl looks out of a car window as children holding Palestinian flags celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A girl looks out of a car window as children holding Palestinian flags celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
