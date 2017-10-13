版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 13日 星期五 20:50 BJT

Tear gas hits Kenyan politician's car

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 4
An opposition politician reacts after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician reacts after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest along a strmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
An opposition politician reacts after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 4
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hit his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hit his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 4
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by police more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by police hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
4 / 4
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 10月 13日
Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil

Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil

Spaniards line the streets as unionists use a public holiday to demonstrate unity in the face of moves by Catalonia to declare independence.

2017年 10月 12日
Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma

Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma

Images from the island of Barbuda a month after Hurricane Irma.

2017年 10月 12日
Puerto Rico from above

Puerto Rico from above

Aerial images of the devastation to the island.

2017年 10月 12日

精选图集

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Halloween for the dogs

Halloween for the dogs

Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

All five former living presidents gather on stage during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐