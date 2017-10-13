版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 14日 星期六 01:22 BJT

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

An opposition politician reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hit his car during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister hit his car. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition run after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
Riot policemen attempt to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Riot police officers detain a supporter of the Kenyan National Super Alliance opposition coalition, during a demonstration in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
A woman tries to escape from a bus after riot police fired a tear gas canister at the public vehicle during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
A supporter of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition kicks a teargas canister fired by police in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 13日 星期五
Riot police detain a man during clashes between supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 星期四
Riot police fire teargas to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A man suspected of stealing is accosted by supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition, during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A riot policeman fires tear gas to disperse protesters in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition demonstrate in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Riot police hold their weapons during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Riot police stand guard in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance coalition demonstrate in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta throw stones on supporters of the opposition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta throw stones at supporters of the opposition in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, hold up a dog during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Opposition politicians of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, evacuate after policemen fired tear gas to disperse them during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, carries a stone during a demonstration in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, during a protest along a street in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition, who was knocked by a car and got injured, is assisted during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, runs from tear gas fired by policemen during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A suspected mugger attempts to escape from supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition gather at a water fountain during a protest in Kisumu. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition carries a banner depicting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 星期三
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance wears oranges during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 9日 星期一
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition holds up a stone during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition react to riot police firing tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Riot policemen fire tear gas on opposition leaders of the National Super Alliance coalition during a protest in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition run as riot police fire tear gas in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 6日 星期五
