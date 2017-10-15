Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERSmore
Civilians walk at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omore
Somali Armed Forces evacuate their injured colleague, from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodamore
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan distmore
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisamore
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisamore
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisamore
A Somalian government soldier evacuates an injured man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodmore
Civilians prepare to carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street imore
Civilians run past the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal more
A Somali government soldier evacuates a woman, injured during an explosion, in KM4 street in the Hodan districmore
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisamore
Civilians, injured during an explosion, evacuate from the scene in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadismore
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan districtmore
Civilians carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodanmore
Somali government forces secure the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REmore
Relatives assist a woman injured in an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feimore
A Somali woman mourns at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Fmore
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan districtmore
