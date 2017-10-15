版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 16日 星期一 06:45 BJT

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
1 / 19
Civilians walk at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians walk at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Civilians walk at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
2 / 19
Somali Armed Forces evacuate their injured colleague, from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali Armed Forces evacuate their injured colleague, from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Somali Armed Forces evacuate their injured colleague, from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
3 / 19
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan distmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
4 / 19
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 19
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 19
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
7 / 19
A Somalian government soldier evacuates an injured man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somalian government soldier evacuates an injured man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
A Somalian government soldier evacuates an injured man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
8 / 19
Civilians prepare to carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians prepare to carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street imore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Civilians prepare to carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
9 / 19
Civilians run past the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians run past the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Civilians run past the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
10 / 19
A Somali government soldier evacuates a woman, injured during an explosion, in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier evacuates a woman, injured during an explosion, in KM4 street in the Hodan districmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
A Somali government soldier evacuates a woman, injured during an explosion, in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
11 / 19
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
12 / 19
Civilians, injured during an explosion, evacuate from the scene in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians, injured during an explosion, evacuate from the scene in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadismore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Civilians, injured during an explosion, evacuate from the scene in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
13 / 19
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan districtmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
14 / 19
Civilians carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodanmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Civilians carry the dead body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
15 / 19
Somali government forces secure the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government forces secure the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Somali government forces secure the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
16 / 19
Relatives assist a woman injured in an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives assist a woman injured in an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Relatives assist a woman injured in an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
17 / 19
A Somali woman mourns at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali woman mourns at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Fmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
A Somali woman mourns at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
18 / 19
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan districtmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Somali government forces and civilians gather at the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

下一个

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

2017年 10月 15日
California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

2017年 10月 14日
Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

2017年 10月 14日
Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

2017年 10月 14日

精选图集

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Halloween for the dogs

Halloween for the dogs

Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

All five former living presidents gather on stage during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐