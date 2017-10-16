版本:
图片 | 2017年 10月 17日 星期二 03:25 BJT

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Search and Rescue teams search for two missing people amongst ruins at Journey's End Mobile Home Park destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Firefighters work to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Firefighting helicopters work to contain a wildfire near Oakville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 星期二
Pamela Garibaldi looks over burned remains of her parents home destroyed by wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
The Pocket wildfire burns in the hills above Geyserville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
The remains of a mobile home park where fatalities took place when it was destroyed in wildfire are seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 星期一
Patrick Seawright receives a pass from Santa Rosa police officer Travis Dunn that allows him to come and go from the evacuation zone he lives in after a wildfire tore through adjacent streets in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 星期一
An official from the Napa County building department red tags a home destroyed by wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
An Applebee's restaurant destroyed after a wildfire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 星期一
Firefighters work to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Alex Ham, left, and his mother Lilly Ham search for a safe in Lilly's home that was destroyed in wildfire that tore through Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 星期一
A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Urban Search and Rescue teams search for two missing people amongst ruins at Journey's End Mobile Home Park destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Richmond firefighter Josh Tate places a heart-shaped sign he made next to a buddha statue recovered at a home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Area resident Julian Corwin stands as he surveys his neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Dan Mufson searches through the remains of his home of 20 years after it was destroyed by a wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
Retiree Kaan Chin looks on as he sorts through the rubble of his home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 星期六
A wildfire burns in mountains above Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 星期日
An American flag stands in front of a home destroyed after a wildfire tore through Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 星期一
