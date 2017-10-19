Islamic State's capital Raqqa falls
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters ride atop military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa. REUTERS/more
Flags of Syrian Democratic Forces are placed at Naim roundabout after the liberation in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Samore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces place flags at Naim Square after liberating Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance along a street in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces take a selfie at the stadium after it was retaken from the Islamic State more
The ruins of a shopping centre are seen in Raqqa, afterthe city was liberated by the Syrian Democratic Forces.more
A civilian prays after she was rescued by fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces from the stadium after Raqqa wamore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces ride atop a vehicle after Raqqa was liberated from Islamic State militantmore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces gesture the "V" sign in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters ride atop of military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa. more
A female fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces is seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces raise a white flag near the National Hospital complex where the Islamic Smore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces ride atop of a vehicle after Raqqa was liberated from Islamic State militmore
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces inspects an RPG at his position inside a building at the frontline. Rmore
Female fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Military vehicles in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female sniper of the Syrian Democratic Forces looks through the scope of her rifle as she takes up a positiomore
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces inside a vehicle. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A British volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover to avoid sniper fire of Islamic State mmore
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces places empty plastic bottles on stairs of a building at their positions,more
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fixes his hair using a broken mirror at the frontline. REUTERS/Erik more
An American volunteer fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces fires an RPG during a battle with Islamic State milimore
A vehicle destroyed by an air strike by coalition forces is pictured among the rubble along a road at the fronmore
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces at themore
A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forcmore
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces helps his comrade wash his hair at their position at the frontline. more
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Ismore
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces runs for cover from the sniper fire of the Islamic State militants near tmore
Smoke rises at the positions of the Islamic State militants after an air strike by the coalition forces near tmore
A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces takes a selfie as he stands near rubble at a damaged site in Raqqamore
An armoured fighting vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces manoeuvres at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/more
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces takes up a position inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Smoke rises in the stadium as members of Syrian Democratic Forces battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqamore
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions inside a building as they battle Islamic State militantsmore
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic Smore
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erikmore
Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces pass through a hole in the wall as they advance their positions towardmore
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces who was wounded during a battle with Islamic State militants smokes a cigmore
A view of buildings destroyed during clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Rmore
A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces takes cover near the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces drives a vehicle past destroyed buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Casmore
Destroyed buildings are pictured during sunset at the frontline in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
