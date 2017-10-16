Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlmore
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahamore
The sky turns dark during mid afternoon in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coomore
A man photographs the sky turning red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm more
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over Lmore
People walk through Canary Wharf while the sky overhead turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophmore
A plane flies past buildings in the Canary Wharf district as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carriedmore
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over Lmore
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlmore
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over Lmore
A woman photographs buildings in Canary Wharf as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Opmore
