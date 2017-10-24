China's Congress meets
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session more
Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at Tiananmen Square. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A conductor leads an orchestra as delegates stand for the national anthem during the closing session. REUTERS/more
Tourists look at souvenir plates with images of late Chairman Mao Zedong (R) and President Xi Jinping outside more
A woman wears traditional headgear during a session of the Yunnan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Pmore
An usher holds a sign for a hotel for delegates returning from morning sessions on the second day. REUTERS/Thomore
Delegates from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) attend a group discussion session on the second day. Rmore
A man arranges Panda soft toys during a session of the Sichuan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Petemore
A security officer keeps watch behind a curtain on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wears traditional headgear during a session on the Yunnan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Pmore
Military band members prepare inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese President Xi Jinping is served tea as he delivers a speech during the opening session. REUTERS/Aly Sonmore
A security agent takes position at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Petmore
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A plainclothes soldier stands guard in the rain outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTEmore
Delegates clap as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ushers prepare themselves for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A security officer stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A delegate protects herself from the rain as she and others leave the Great Hall of the People after the openimore
Cars are parked at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ushers manage umbrellas used by delegates arriving for the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin uses a magnifier as he reads Chinese President Xi Jinping's report duringmore
An ethnic minority delegate poses for photos in front of the Great Hall of the People after the opening. REUTEmore
Ushers pose for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
(Front row, L to R) Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Dejiang, more
A security agent takes position inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damir more
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hostesses stand behind the table with tea at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/more
Security personnel take their positions at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damore
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An usher lifts curtains for a man arriving to the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERSmore
Security officers clean the steps outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Thomas Petemore
President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with former President Jiang Zemin after the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A delegate wearing traditional costume prepares for the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tianamore
