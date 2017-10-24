版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 25日 星期三 06:20 BJT

China's Congress meets

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 35
Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at Tiananmen Square. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at Tiananmen Square. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at Tiananmen Square. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 35
A conductor leads an orchestra as delegates stand for the national anthem during the closing session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A conductor leads an orchestra as delegates stand for the national anthem during the closing session. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A conductor leads an orchestra as delegates stand for the national anthem during the closing session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 35
Tourists look at souvenir plates with images of late Chairman Mao Zedong (R) and President Xi Jinping outside a shop next to Tiananmen Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tourists look at souvenir plates with images of late Chairman Mao Zedong (R) and President Xi Jinping outside more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Tourists look at souvenir plates with images of late Chairman Mao Zedong (R) and President Xi Jinping outside a shop next to Tiananmen Square. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 35
A woman wears traditional headgear during a session of the Yunnan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman wears traditional headgear during a session of the Yunnan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
A woman wears traditional headgear during a session of the Yunnan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 35
An usher holds a sign for a hotel for delegates returning from morning sessions on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An usher holds a sign for a hotel for delegates returning from morning sessions on the second day. REUTERS/Thomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
An usher holds a sign for a hotel for delegates returning from morning sessions on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 35
Delegates from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) attend a group discussion session on the second day. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Delegates from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) attend a group discussion session on the second day. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Delegates from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) attend a group discussion session on the second day. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 35
A man arranges Panda soft toys during a session of the Sichuan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man arranges Panda soft toys during a session of the Sichuan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Petemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
A man arranges Panda soft toys during a session of the Sichuan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 35
A security officer keeps watch behind a curtain on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A security officer keeps watch behind a curtain on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
A security officer keeps watch behind a curtain on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 35
A woman wears traditional headgear during a session on the Yunnan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman wears traditional headgear during a session on the Yunnan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
A woman wears traditional headgear during a session on the Yunnan province on the second day. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 35
Military band members prepare inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Military band members prepare inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Military band members prepare inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 35
Chinese President Xi Jinping is served tea as he delivers a speech during the opening session. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese President Xi Jinping is served tea as he delivers a speech during the opening session. REUTERS/Aly Sonmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Chinese President Xi Jinping is served tea as he delivers a speech during the opening session. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 35
A security agent takes position at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A security agent takes position at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Petmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A security agent takes position at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 35
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 35
A plainclothes soldier stands guard in the rain outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A plainclothes soldier stands guard in the rain outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A plainclothes soldier stands guard in the rain outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 35
Delegates clap as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Delegates clap as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Delegates clap as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 35
Ushers prepare themselves for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Ushers prepare themselves for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Ushers prepare themselves for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
17 / 35
A security officer stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A security officer stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A security officer stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 35
A delegate protects herself from the rain as she and others leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A delegate protects herself from the rain as she and others leave the Great Hall of the People after the openimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A delegate protects herself from the rain as she and others leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 35
Cars are parked at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Cars are parked at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Cars are parked at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 35
Ushers manage umbrellas used by delegates arriving for the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Ushers manage umbrellas used by delegates arriving for the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Ushers manage umbrellas used by delegates arriving for the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 35
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin uses a magnifier as he reads Chinese President Xi Jinping's report during the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin uses a magnifier as he reads Chinese President Xi Jinping's report duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin uses a magnifier as he reads Chinese President Xi Jinping's report during the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
22 / 35
An ethnic minority delegate poses for photos in front of the Great Hall of the People after the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An ethnic minority delegate poses for photos in front of the Great Hall of the People after the opening. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
An ethnic minority delegate poses for photos in front of the Great Hall of the People after the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
23 / 35
Ushers pose for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Ushers pose for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Ushers pose for photos at Tiananmen Square during the opening. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
24 / 35
(Front row, L to R) Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Dejiang, former Chinese President Hu Jintao, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former President Jiang Zemin, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, are seen during the opening. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Front row, L to R) Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Dejiang, more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
(Front row, L to R) Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Dejiang, former Chinese President Hu Jintao, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former President Jiang Zemin, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, are seen during the opening. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
25 / 35
A security agent takes position inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A security agent takes position inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damir more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A security agent takes position inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 35
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
27 / 35
Hostesses stand behind the table with tea at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Hostesses stand behind the table with tea at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Hostesses stand behind the table with tea at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
28 / 35
Security personnel take their positions at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Security personnel take their positions at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Security personnel take their positions at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
29 / 35
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
30 / 35
An usher lifts curtains for a man arriving to the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An usher lifts curtains for a man arriving to the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
An usher lifts curtains for a man arriving to the Great Hall of the People during the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
31 / 35
Security officers clean the steps outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Security officers clean the steps outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Thomas Petemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Security officers clean the steps outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
32 / 35
President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with former President Jiang Zemin after the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with former President Jiang Zemin after the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with former President Jiang Zemin after the opening. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
33 / 35
A delegate wearing traditional costume prepares for the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A delegate wearing traditional costume prepares for the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A delegate wearing traditional costume prepares for the opening session. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
34 / 35
A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate, a day before the congress begins. REUTERS/Aly Song

A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tianamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 星期二
A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate, a day before the congress begins. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

下一个

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next...

03:25 BJT
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

00:47 BJT
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

2017年 10月 24日
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

2017年 10月 24日

精选图集

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Halloween for the dogs

Halloween for the dogs

Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐