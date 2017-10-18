版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 19日 星期四 05:00 BJT

Inside an Islamic State bunker in Raqqa

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces inspects a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
An IV hose is pictured at a makeshift hospital under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A view of a bunker of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
A view of a bunker under the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces take a selfie at the stadium after it was retaken from the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 18日 星期三
Fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces walk at the stadium in Raqqa. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
