2017年 10月 20日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service

Israeli policemen carry away ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli policemen carry away ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reads from a prayer book as he lies on a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli police officers carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community, who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Israeli policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli police officers carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community, who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men surround a car as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
A driver argues with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. The placard in Hebrew reads, "Fans of those imprisoned from the Torah world". REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit on a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli policemen carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Israeli policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths sit on a road as they protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
People observe a protest of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
