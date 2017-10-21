What Islamic State left behind
A vehicle of the Islamic State militants used for suicide car bombing is pictured along a road in Raqqa, Syriamore
An unexploded bomb inside a juice bottle is pictured near the bunker of the Islamic State militants under the more
An Iraqi soldier holds a sword which Iraqi army said belonged to the Islamic State militants, in Zumar, Ninevemore
Bombs inside a vehicle used by the Islamic State militants in suicide car bombings are pictured after a deminimore
An IV hose is pictured at a makeshift hospital of Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria Ocmore
A uniform of a member of Islamic State militants is pictured as it was displayed by the Syrian Democratic forcmore
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. REUTEmore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered at the former positions of the Ismore
Mortar rounds are pictured at the weapons' manufacturing plant of the Islamic State militants captured by the more
A mortar round is pictured at the weapons' manufacturing plant of the Islamic State militants captured by the more
A member of Syrian Democratic Forces holds a suicide belt bomb recovered from the the Islamic State militants more
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces transport a suicide car bomb used by the Islamic State militants in Raqqa,more
The emblem of the Islamic State is see on a table in the school in Hazema North Raqqa, Syria August 21, 2017. more
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquartemore
A stuffed toy is found inside an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State militants in western Mosmore
Cell phones and other accessories, which an Iraqi soldier said are used by the Islamic State militants for bommore
A member of Iraqi Federal Police inspects a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mmore
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, aftmore
Math and English textbooks found in an Islamic State facility for child fighters, which include military imagemore
An English textbook found in an Islamic State facility for child fighters, which includes military vocabulary more
A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fimore
Islamic State teenage militant Atheer Ali's entry in an Islamic State registry is seen in a training facility more
A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh villamore
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged tomore
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to more
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a centre that was used by Islamic State religmore
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Famore
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalmore
A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja,more
