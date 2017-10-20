版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 21日 星期六 06:35 BJT

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 星期六
Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
1 / 15
A boy sells Iraqi flags on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A boy sells Iraqi flags on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
A boy sells Iraqi flags on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
2 / 15
A vehicle of the Iraqi Federal police is seen on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A vehicle of the Iraqi Federal police is seen on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 星期六
A vehicle of the Iraqi Federal police is seen on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
3 / 15
Kurdish Peshmarga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Kurdish Peshmarga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 星期六
Kurdish Peshmarga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
4 / 15
A man rides a bicycle with Iraqi flag in north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A man rides a bicycle with Iraqi flag in north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 星期六
A man rides a bicycle with Iraqi flag in north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
5 / 15
A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
6 / 15
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters sit on a military vehicle north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters sit on a military vehicle north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters sit on a military vehicle north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
7 / 15
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
8 / 15
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gather north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
9 / 15
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gestures, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gestures, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters gestures, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
10 / 15
People walk on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

People walk on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
People walk on a street in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
11 / 15
A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
A Kurdish Peshmarga fighter is seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
12 / 15
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand at a checkpoint, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand at a checkpoint, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand at a checkpoint, north of Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
13 / 15
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Vehicles of Kurdish Peshmarga Forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
14 / 15
Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Kurdish Peshmarga forces are seen near Altun Kupri, between Kirkuk and Erbil. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

下一个

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

2017年 10月 20日
Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

2017年 10月 20日
Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Authorities are investigating after thousands of fish turn up dead in Paraguay's Confuso river.

2017年 10月 18日
Flooding in Vietnam

Flooding in Vietnam

Heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Vietnam.

2017年 10月 17日

精选图集

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐