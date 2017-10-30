Kenya's president wins re-run election
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairomore
Supporters of incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate after he was announced winner of the repeat presidemore
A girl walks in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen search for opposition supporters during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevmore
Opposition supporters stand near barricades set on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the camore
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slumore
An opposition supporter gestures in front of policemen during clashes in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Gmore
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the certificate of President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya after he more
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a placard next to burning tires during a protest afmore
A policeman gestures in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition party supporters protest in the streets in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rioters attempt to loot a shop in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti-riot police attempt to disperse protesters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People walk amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/more
A man stands amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERSmore
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangwarmore
People inspect the damage as they stand amid the remains of properties that were burnt by rioters in Kawangwarmore
A policeman kicks at a shop doors during clashes with rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mmore
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomamore
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thommore
