Puerto Rico in the dark

A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
A man uses his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home as a car drives past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
People use their mobile phones near a mobile phone antenna tower as cars drive past in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
People try to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
A man throws wood into a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
A boy walks past a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
People try to connect a generator for their home in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
A man sits next to a fire while using his mobile phone near a mobile phone antenna tower in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
A man stands next to a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
A man lights a fire near a mobile phone antenna tower and where people gather to use their mobile phones in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
A man rides his bike past cars driving in the dark in Dorado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 10月 30日 星期一
