图片 | 2017年 10月 31日 星期二 06:35 BJT

Pride in Taipei

A participant is wrapped in a LGBT flag as he takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
A participant is wrapped in a LGBT flag as he takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Children play on a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Children play on a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants react as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Participants react as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A participant wearing wedding dress takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
A participant wearing wedding dress takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A participant waves a rainbow flag in front of President's office building during a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
A participant waves a rainbow flag in front of President's office building during a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants perform as they take part in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Participants perform as they take part in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 星期六
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
