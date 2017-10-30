Pride in Taipei
A participant is wrapped in a LGBT flag as he takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) prmore
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyromore
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyromore
Children play on a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) primore
Participants react as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipeimore
A participant wearing wedding dress takes part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parademore
Participants take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyromore
A participant waves a rainbow flag in front of President's office building during a lesbian, gay, bisexual andmore
Participants perform as they take part in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride parade in Tamore
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) prmore
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) prmore
下一个
Funeral for a king
Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
精选图集
Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Kenya's president wins re-run election
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.
Catalonia declares independence
Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.
When Hurricane Sandy struck
Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run
Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.