Rohingya in the rain
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continmore
Nur Kabir, 5, a Rohingya refugee boy stands in the rain as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshimore
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continmore
Rohingya refugee children sit in a line in the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi armore
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever as they wait to remore
An exhausted Rohingya refugee holds an umbrella as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army tomore
A Rohingya refugee man gives an umbrella to his wife during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugee children wait in line to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way. more
Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees shelter under an umbrella. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman take shelter under a tree during the rain. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shahijan, 25, a Rohingya refugee holds her 4-day-old son while waiting in a line. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee boy cries as he waits. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman holds Fatema Khatun, 20, feeding her child, who suffers from fever. REUTERS/Adnan Abimore
A Rohingya refugee woman waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees stand in the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees sit in a line as they wait to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees use umbrellas to shelter themselves from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee child smiles whilst sheltering from the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees hold umbrellas during the rain as they wait. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee man walks to pick his belongings during the rain as he waits to receive permission from themore
