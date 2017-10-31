版本:
中国
Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
Women hurry past riot police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
Anti-riot police stand on the side of a road during a protest by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
Anti-riot police stand behind barricades set on fire by opposition supporters in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
Opposition supporters set barricades on fire during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
A woman runs in front of a policeman during clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
A man walks with his hands up in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 31日 星期二
People run past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
