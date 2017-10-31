Dance demonstration
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest more
Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries andmore
Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries andmore
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her more
Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries andmore
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her more
Ballet dancers perform during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries andmore
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest more
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her more
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, greets a musician after hemore
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her more
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio De Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, concentrates prior to her more
下一个
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
精选图集
Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.
Pictures of the month: October
Our top photos from the past month.
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.
Pride in Taipei
People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.
Kenya's president wins re-run election
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.