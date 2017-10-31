Pictures of the month: October
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddomore
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire is seen in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Stephenmore
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of more
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum more
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowmore
A dog and wild boar fight during a contest, known locally as 'adu bagong' (boar fighting), in Cikawao village more
Tomasa Mozo, 69, a housewife, looks up at the roof as she poses for a portrait inside the ruins of her house amore
Michael Rosbash, a Brandeis University professor, retrieves the morning newspaper after learning he is one of more
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlmore
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympimore
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killemore
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president more
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by police more
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women'smore
Wildfires burn along the Twelve Apostles area of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hmore
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international more
An Afghan man inspects inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Smore
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes-off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglomore
A visitor wearing a T-Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con, at the ExCel exhibition centre inmore
Canada�s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sheds tears as he speaks with media about the terminal brain cancer deamore
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in more
President Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as hemore
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej nearmore
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of Nortmore
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazamore
A boy dressed as Pennywise from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Memore
Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. REmore
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation as she walks on a giant catwalk on the Champs Elysees avenue during a more
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the more
Disneyland is seen as wildfires rage in Anaheim, California. INSTAGRAM /@KENNYA.BOULTER/Kennya Boulter viamore
Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide atmore
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September,more
A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street side in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance coalition lies on the ground after he was hit by more
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gazamore
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governmore
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the firmore
President Trump gives out Halloween treats to children of members of press and White House staff in the Oval Omore
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian cimore
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan distmore
Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to the siegmore
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama atmore
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communismore
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dance along a street in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Bare trees are seen at a residential area following Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvinmore
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festimore
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to itmore
Dance demonstration
Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.
Kenyan opposition calls for calm
The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.
精选图集
Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Halloween at the White House
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.
Pride in Taipei
People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.
Kenya's president wins re-run election
Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.