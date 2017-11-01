版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 1日 星期三 09:30 BJT

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 16
Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 16
Emergency crews attend the scene on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Emergency crews attend the scene on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Emergency crews attend the scene on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 16
A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 16
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 16
New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 16
View of the scene on West Street in Manhattan, New York. TWITTER - MICHAEL MCKINNON via REUTERS

View of the scene on West Street in Manhattan, New York. TWITTER - MICHAEL MCKINNON via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
View of the scene on West Street in Manhattan, New York. TWITTER - MICHAEL MCKINNON via REUTERS
Close
7 / 16
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brenmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 16
A damaged school bus is seen at the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Sobczak via REUTERS

A damaged school bus is seen at the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Sobczak via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A damaged school bus is seen at the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Sobczak via REUTERS
Close
9 / 16
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 16
Investigators are near the Home Depot truck after multiple people were struck on a bike path, killing several and injuring numerous others in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Investigators are near the Home Depot truck after multiple people were struck on a bike path, killing several more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Investigators are near the Home Depot truck after multiple people were struck on a bike path, killing several and injuring numerous others in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 16
Authorities are seen at a damaged school bus near the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Sobczak via REUTERS

Authorities are seen at a damaged school bus near the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Smore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Authorities are seen at a damaged school bus near the scene of a pickup truck attack in Manhattan. Sebastian Sobczak via REUTERS
Close
12 / 16
A police dog checks out vehicles along the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A police dog checks out vehicles along the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A police dog checks out vehicles along the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 16
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 16
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Police block off the street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 16
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhatmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

下一个

Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

2017年 11月 1日
Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

2017年 11月 1日
Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

2017年 11月 1日
Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

2017年 11月 1日

精选图集

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐