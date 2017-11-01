版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 1日 星期三 23:15 BJT

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 27
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Comore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 27
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 27
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 27
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Comore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 27
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Comore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 27
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Rohingya refugees continue their journey after crossing the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 27
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu after arriving by wooden boats frmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 27
A woman and children make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman and children make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwimore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A woman and children make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 27
People gather under heavy rain around bodies of Rohingya refugees after their boat with passengers fleeing from Myanmar capsized off the Inani beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People gather under heavy rain around bodies of Rohingya refugees after their boat with passengers fleeing fromore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
People gather under heavy rain around bodies of Rohingya refugees after their boat with passengers fleeing from Myanmar capsized off the Inani beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 27
Women carry children through the water after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women carry children through the water after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Women carry children through the water after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 27
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu after arriving by wooden boats frmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 27
A woman makes her way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman makes her way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A woman makes her way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 27
People make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
People make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 27
Women and children make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women and children make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip,more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Women and children make their way to the shore after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 27
A woman wades through the water carrying a child after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman wades through the water carrying a child after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Smore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A woman wades through the water carrying a child after arriving by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 27
A man lifts an elderly woman from the boat as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man lifts an elderly woman from the boat as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darknessmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A man lifts an elderly woman from the boat as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 27
A boy makes his way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy makes his way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by woodenmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A boy makes his way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 27
A man carries two children to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man carries two children to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness bymore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A man carries two children to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 27
Adults carry children as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Adults carry children as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats frommore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Adults carry children as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 27
A man and a woman hold hands as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man and a woman hold hands as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boamore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A man and a woman hold hands as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 27
A woman wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A woman wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 27
A woman wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A woman wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 27
Women and children wade through the water as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women and children wade through the water as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness more

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Women and children wade through the water as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 27
A man lifts an elderly woman from the boat as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man lifts an elderly woman from the boat as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darknessmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A man lifts an elderly woman from the boat as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 27
A man wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of damore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
A man wades through the water carrying the child as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 27
Women and children make their way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women and children make their way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkmore

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Women and children make their way to the shore as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

下一个

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in...

2017年 11月 1日
Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

2017年 11月 1日
Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

2017年 11月 1日
Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

2017年 11月 1日

精选图集

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.

Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐