版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 2日 星期四 02:06 BJT

Aftermath of New York attack

Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Bremore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 15
Investigators walk along a bike path next to West Street on a bike path alongside the Hudson River. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Investigators walk along a bike path next to West Street on a bike path alongside the Hudson River. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Investigators walk along a bike path next to West Street on a bike path alongside the Hudson River. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 15
The front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack, in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

The front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack, in more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
The front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack, in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
Close
3 / 15
Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack. St. Charles County Department of Corrections/via REUTERS

Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack. St. Charles County Department of Corrections/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack. St. Charles County Department of Corrections/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
People are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

People are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson,more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
People are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
Close
5 / 15
Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outsidemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 15
Students walk past police line tape on their way to school a day after the attack. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Students walk past police line tape on their way to school a day after the attack. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletomore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Students walk past police line tape on their way to school a day after the attack. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 15
An Argentine national flag flies at half-mast inside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer

An Argentine national flag flies at half-mast inside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, wheremore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
An Argentine national flag flies at half-mast inside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 15
Professor Ricardo Berlot, who was a teacher of the five Argentine citizens of Rosario who were killed, reacts as he talks to journalists outside the Instituto Politecnico in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer

Professor Ricardo Berlot, who was a teacher of the five Argentine citizens of Rosario who were killed, reacts more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Professor Ricardo Berlot, who was a teacher of the five Argentine citizens of Rosario who were killed, reacts as he talks to journalists outside the Instituto Politecnico in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 15
An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 15
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 15
Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson,more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
Close
12 / 15
A bicycle lies in a bicycle lane following the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A bicycle lies in a bicycle lane following the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A bicycle lies in a bicycle lane following the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 15
Police investigate crushed bicycles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate crushed bicycles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Police investigate crushed bicycles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 15
Police investigate the truck used in the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate the truck used in the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Police investigate the truck used in the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

下一个

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

2017年 11月 1日
Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

2017年 11月 1日
Pride in Taipei

Pride in Taipei

People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to...

2017年 10月 31日
London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

2017年 10月 28日

精选图集

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.

Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐