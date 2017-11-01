版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 2日 星期四 04:25 BJT

Rohingya river crossing

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to climb out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to climb out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugee brothers walk back towards the Naf River to search for their parents at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugee brothers walk back towards the Naf River to search for their parents at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A refugee's feet are covered in mud as Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River, moving across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A refugee's feet are covered in mud as Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River, moving across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees carry their belongings as they walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees carry their belongings as they walk after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees pull out a woman out of the Naf River as they crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees pull out a woman out of the Naf River as they crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee man cries while crossing the Naf River as he moves across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A Rohingya refugee man cries while crossing the Naf River as he moves across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees help a woman to cross the Naf River as they move across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
Rohingya refugees help a woman to cross the Naf River as they move across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee boy is carried across the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A Rohingya refugee boy is carried across the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee woman is carried across the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 1日 星期三
A Rohingya refugee woman is carried across the Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee girl gets stuck in the mud as she crosses the Naf River as she moves across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee girl gets stuck in the mud as she crosses the Naf River as she moves across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee family crosses the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee family crosses the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
