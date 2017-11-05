Trump in Asia
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold hats they signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Allmore
President Trump puts on a U.S. Pacific Air Forces bomber jacket before delivering remarks to members of the U.more
President Trump greets members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Melania Trump and Akie Abe pose for photo at Mikimoto Pearl head shop in Tokyo's Ginza district. REUTERS/Dmore
President Trump and his wife Melania are welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a dinner at Ginza more
Police officers hold people inside shops as President Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and their wivesmore
President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet people as they play a round of golf at Kasumigasekmore
Melania Trump poses with Japan's first lady Akie Abe, alongside Ama divers, during their visit to the Mikimotomore
President Trump delivers remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump departs after a round of golf with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Cmore
President Trump holds a hat he and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed, reading "Donald & Shinzo Make Allmore
President Trump and his wife Melania depart after a dinner with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wifemore
President Trump concludes remarks to members of the U.S. military at Yokota Air Base. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wave to reporters after they signed hats. REUTERS/Frmore
President Trump is greeted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club. REUTERS/Jonathmore
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at U.S. Air Force Yokota base in Fussa, omore
President Trump flies via Marine One helicopter over the Tokyo suburbs. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
下一个
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State
Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.
Getting the iPhone X
Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.
North Korea fan club in Tokyo
Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.
精选图集
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding many others.
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
Thailand's floating basket festival returns
People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.
Tastes of North Korea
Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State
Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.
Getting the iPhone X
Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.