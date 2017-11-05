New York City Marathon
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York more
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. wins the women's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. wins the women's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor, Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa, Kenya's Wilson Kipsang, and Ethiopia's Lemi Berhanu run dmore
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart runs toward the finish. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The professional men's group cross the Willis Avenue Bridge. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Runners' clothing sits discarded by the start line before the commencement of the race. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Runners exit from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The elite women runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
"Meb" Keflezighi of U.S. collapses on the finish line. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
"Meb" Keflezighi of U.S. is tended to after collapsing at the finish line. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
"Meb" Keflezighi of U.S. acknowledges the crowd after finishing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A group of runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in the men's race. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A runner finishes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon after winning the women's wmore
Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates after crossing the finish line, winning the women's wheelchair race. more
Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates after crossing the finish line, winning the women's wheelchair race. more
John Charles Smith of Uinted Kingdom celebrates at the finish line after winning the 2nd place in wheelchair rmore
Sho Watanabe of Japan celebrates at the finish line after winning the 3rd place in the wheelchair race. REUTERmore
The winners of the wheelchair race, 2nd place winner John Charles Smith of Uinted Kingdom (L), winner Marcel Hmore
Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor runs in the lead during the men's race. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The professional men's group run through Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Onlookers cheer and support runners. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Two entrants rest under a mylar blanket ahead of the marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The professional men's group run through Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An entrant rests ahead of the marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
下一个
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State
Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.
Getting the iPhone X
Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.
精选图集
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding many others.
Thailand's floating basket festival returns
People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.
Aftermath of New York attack
Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.
Tastes of North Korea
Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State
Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.
Getting the iPhone X
Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.