2017年 11月 6日

New York City Marathon

The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the start of the New York City Marathon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. wins the women's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Shalane Flanagan of the U.S. wins the women's race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor, Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa, Kenya's Wilson Kipsang, and Ethiopia's Lemi Berhanu run down Fifth Avenue. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya crosses the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart runs toward the finish. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
The professional men's group cross the Willis Avenue Bridge. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Runners' clothing sits discarded by the start line before the commencement of the race. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Runners exit from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
The elite women runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
"Meb" Keflezighi of U.S. collapses on the finish line. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
"Meb" Keflezighi of U.S. is tended to after collapsing at the finish line. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
"Meb" Keflezighi of U.S. acknowledges the crowd after finishing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
A group of runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in the men's race. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
A runner finishes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Manuela Schar of Switzerland crosses the finish line of the New York City Marathon after winning the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates after crossing the finish line, winning the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Manuela Schar of Switzerland celebrates after crossing the finish line, winning the women's wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
John Charles Smith of Uinted Kingdom celebrates at the finish line after winning the 2nd place in wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
Sho Watanabe of Japan celebrates at the finish line after winning the 3rd place in the wheelchair race. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
The winners of the wheelchair race, 2nd place winner John Charles Smith of Uinted Kingdom (L), winner Marcel Hug of Switzerland (C) and 3rd place winner Sho Watanabe of Japan (R) celebrate. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor runs in the lead during the men's race. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
The professional men's group run through Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Onlookers cheer and support runners. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Two entrants rest under a mylar blanket ahead of the marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
The professional men's group run through Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
The first wave of runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
An entrant rests ahead of the marathon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
