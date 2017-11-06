Faces of the Rohingya
Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, shows his injmore
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee woman to come out of Naf river as Rohingya refugees cross the Bangladeshmore
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's more
Rohingya refugees make their way to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar bordmore
A Rohingya refugee girl waits to be taken to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myamore
Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her wmore
Mobaras Kharun, 40, carrying her newborn baby, and her daughter Shufaida Begum, 6, pose for a picture as they more
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya receives water after she is carried to a port after crossing from Myanmar, inmore
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Mymore
Fatema, 35, a Rohingya refugee who said that her husband was killed by the military, cries as she waits to recmore
Nur Kolima, 30, rests as her son sits next to her after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Tmore
Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way as they cross fromore
A Rohingya refugee woman carries her daughter as she walks through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmarmore
Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar wait on a truck that will take them to a refugee camp from a reliefmore
Rohingya refugees walk through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Banglamore
Rohingya refugees carry their sick 18-year-old son, Mohammed as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmore
A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp more
A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24more
A Rohingya refugee girl listens during a Quran reading lesson in a mosque in Palong Khali refugee camp near Comore
A Rohingya refugee boy is held by his brother at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Octobmore
Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refumore
A Rohingya refugee boy, who crossed the border from Myanmar this week, takes shelter at Long Beach Primary Schmore
下一个
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused...
Alabama nights
Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.
精选图集
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused rescue by the Libyan coast guard and tried instead to swim to a German rescue vessel.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
Thailand's floating basket festival returns
People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.