Faces of the Rohingya

Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, shows his injury outside a medical centre after seeing a doctor, at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, shows his injmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, shows his injury outside a medical centre after seeing a doctor, at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee woman to come out of Naf river as Rohingya refugees cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee woman to come out of Naf river as Rohingya refugees cross the Bangladeshmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee woman to come out of Naf river as Rohingya refugees cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 5日 星期日
Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee who fled Myanmar two months ago, listens to children singing at a children's centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees make their way to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palang Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees make their way to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar bordmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
Rohingya refugees make their way to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf River at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palang Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee girl waits to be taken to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee girl waits to be taken to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 星期四
A Rohingya refugee girl waits to be taken to a refugee camp after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her wmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mobaras Kharun, 40, carrying her newborn baby, and her daughter Shufaida Begum, 6, pose for a picture as they stand in the mud after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mobaras Kharun, 40, carrying her newborn baby, and her daughter Shufaida Begum, 6, pose for a picture as they more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Mobaras Kharun, 40, carrying her newborn baby, and her daughter Shufaida Begum, 6, pose for a picture as they stand in the mud after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya receives water after she is carried to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya receives water after she is carried to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya receives water after she is carried to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Mymore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Fatema, 35, a Rohingya refugee who said that her husband was killed by the military, cries as she waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way as she crosses from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Fatema, 35, a Rohingya refugee who said that her husband was killed by the military, cries as she waits to recmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Fatema, 35, a Rohingya refugee who said that her husband was killed by the military, cries as she waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her way as she crosses from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nur Kolima, 30, rests as her son sits next to her after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Nur Kolima, 30, rests as her son sits next to her after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Nur Kolima, 30, rests as her son sits next to her after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way as they cross from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way as they cross fromore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way as they cross from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee woman carries her daughter as she walks through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee woman carries her daughter as she walks through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmarmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
A Rohingya refugee woman carries her daughter as she walks through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar wait on a truck that will take them to a refugee camp from a relief centre in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar wait on a truck that will take them to a refugee camp from a reliefmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar wait on a truck that will take them to a refugee camp from a relief centre in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees walk through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rohingya refugees walk through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Rohingya refugees walk through water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees carry their sick 18-year-old son, Mohammed as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Rohingya refugees carry their sick 18-year-old son, Mohammed as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 25日 星期三
Rohingya refugees carry their sick 18-year-old son, Mohammed as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee girl listens during a Quran reading lesson in a mosque in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee girl listens during a Quran reading lesson in a mosque in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee girl listens during a Quran reading lesson in a mosque in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee boy is held by his brother at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee boy is held by his brother at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee boy is held by his brother at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refumore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee boy, who crossed the border from Myanmar this week, takes shelter at Long Beach Primary School, in the Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A Rohingya refugee boy, who crossed the border from Myanmar this week, takes shelter at Long Beach Primary Schmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee boy, who crossed the border from Myanmar this week, takes shelter at Long Beach Primary School, in the Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
