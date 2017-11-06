Victims of the Texas church shooting
Bryan Holcombe (L), an associate pastor of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs where the shooting tmore
Another son of Bryan and Karla, John Holcombe, survived, but his wife, Crystal Holcombe (pictured), who was eimore
Joann Ward (pictured) and her two daughters, Brooke Ward, 5, and Emily Garza, 7, were among other victims of tmore
Richard Rodriguez. Social media/Handout via REUTERS
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused...
Alabama nights
Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State
Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
Thailand's floating basket festival returns
People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.