Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ismail Zimore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadmore
下一个
Alabama nights
Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State
Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.
Getting the iPhone X
Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.
精选图集
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
Thailand's floating basket festival returns
People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.