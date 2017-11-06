版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 11月 7日 星期二 03:55 BJT

Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya

A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2017年 11月 7日 星期二
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 6日 星期一
New York City Marathon

New York City Marathon

下一个

New York City Marathon

New York City Marathon

Highlights from the New York City Marathon.

2017年 11月 6日
Alabama nights

Alabama nights

Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.

2017年 11月 4日
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.

2017年 11月 3日
Getting the iPhone X

Getting the iPhone X

Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.

2017年 11月 3日

精选图集

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Mass shooting at Texas church

Mass shooting at Texas church

A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses

Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses

Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon

Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon

More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.

New York City Marathon

New York City Marathon

Highlights from the New York City Marathon.

Thailand's floating basket festival returns

Thailand's floating basket festival returns

People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many celebrations muted or canceled.

