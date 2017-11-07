Mourning in Texas
Mourners pray at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutmore
Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell (R) comforts Rene Moreno outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Chmore
Mourners embrace at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of more
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sumore
Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A memorial is seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonamore
Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man stands at a row of memorial crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherlmore
Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at hmore
Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Jamore
A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell
下一个
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused...
精选图集
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
China Fashion Week
Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.
Jerusalem's tangled webs
Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
100 years since Russian Revolution
Parades and events mark a century since the Bolshevik revolution that led to the rise of the Soviet Union.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.